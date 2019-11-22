|
Thomas D. Knamm 1943 - 2019
BARNEVELD - Thomas D. Knamm, 76, of Barneveld, passed away, November 21, 2019, at Strong-Memorial Hospital, Rochester, with his family by his side.
He was born, February 25, 1943, in Catskill, NY, a son of the late Edward J. and Margaret M. Gillis Knamm. Tom graduated from Whitesboro Central High School, Class of 1960. Mr. Knamm proudly served in the United States Army. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Bingham on July 14, 1967, in Dewitt, NY. Together they shared a loving union of over 49 years until her passing on January 26, 2017. Mr. Knamm was a stonemason, a craft in which he dedicated much of his life to. Throughout his years in the construction field, he worked for many companies including Buck Construction Co. and was a proud member of the Bricklayers Union. He later went into business with his brother, Ed Knamm and founded Knamm Brothers Construction in Holland Patent.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing. He would frequently share these hobbies with his grandchildren, introducing them to nature. When he wasn't outside with his grandkids, Tom was always seen at their sporting events or school functions. He especially enjoyed the annual family vacation to Maine. He was member of St. Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent.
Survivors include his three children, Ty and wife, Amanda Knamm, Rome, Georgia and husband, Daniel Levi, Inlet and Margo and husband, Christopher Testa, Holland Patent; six grandchildren, Adam, Laura, Thomas, Wyatt, Madeline and Dominic; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Edward A. Knamm, in 1999 and Barry J. Knamm, in 2015.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his caregivers at Strong-Memorial Hospital, especially the nurses and staff of the Critical Care Unit.
Visitation will be, Sunday, 2:00-5:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Monday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Church, Elm St., Holland Patent. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Barneveld, will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Barneveld Volunteer Fire Dept., 8530 Old Poland Rd., Barneveld, NY 13304. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019