Thomas Daniel Chenel, Sr. 1951 - 2020

RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Thomas Daniel Chenel, Sr., age 69, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at his home.

A lifelong Richfield Springs resident, he was a graduate of Richfield Springs High School. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served with the Military Police at Fort Hood, TX. He was honorably discharged on March 2, 1973, attaining the rank of Private First Class. He then furthered his education, graduating from Herkimer County Community College. On November 29, 1997, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo Huxtable, in Richfield Springs.

Mr. Chenel worked as a heavy equipment operator with various construction companies as well as seven years with the Town of Richfield Highway Department and ten years with the New York State Department of Transportation in Richfield Springs. He retired in 2013.

Tom was a member of the Richfield Springs American Legion Post # 616 and the Richfield Springs Fireman's Benevolent Association. In his leisure time, he was a real outdoorsman. From the time he was a young boy, he loved to hunt, fish, trap and play golf. When he was at home, he was an avid crossword puzzle solver. To all of us who knew him, he was happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

Tom was predeceased by his father, Roland A. Chenel, Jr.; his mother, Elizabeth (Sharpe) Bingham and his step-father, Howard Bingham. Surviving are his devoted wife of 22 years, Mary Jo; three sons and their wives, Thomas and Leslie Chenel, of Richfield Springs, Tyler and Lauren Chenel and Michael and Karen Chenel all of Voorheesville; two step-sons, Donald Bruce, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Syracuse, William Bruce and his wife, Laurie, of Orlando, FL; two step-daughters, Bridget Roy and her husband, John, of Brookline, NH and Molly Johnson, of Mohawk; a sister, Jeanne Goldsmith, of Watervliet; fourteen grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his most cherished canine companion, Bailey.

Due to COVID - 19, restrictions we will postpone a Celebration of Life until further notice.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Hugick Purcell, Shepardson American Legion Post # 616, PO Box 547, Richfield Springs, NY 13439.

Arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.



