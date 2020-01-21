|
Thomas Donnelly 1937 - 2020
SOUTHINGTON, CT - Thomas E. Donnelly, 82, of Southington, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was married to his beloved wife, Jean (Goodwin) Donnelly, for 59 years 361 days.
He was born in Utica, NY on November 4, 1937, the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Hughes) Donnelly. Prior to his retirement, Tom was a CPA in Southington. Education was very important to him as he attended many universities earning 3 different Bachelor Degrees. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, travelling with his wife and family and playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he leaves his children, Gail Quinn and husband, Matt, of Brandon, FL, Thomas J. Donnelly and Donna, of Blossvale, NY, Tracey Pisko and husband, Michael, of Plantsville and Sean Donnelly and wife, Rene, of Wethersfield; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Thomas, Casey, Jayelind, Griffin, Katie, Quinn and Elle; great-grandchildren, Owsley, McKenzie, Sawyer, Seamus and Huxley. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Donnelly and wife, Sandi, of Oregon; and two sisters, Barbara Hoke, of NY and Judith Wendler, of FL. He had special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Thatcher. He was predeceased by a grandson, Kevin Pisko.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 9:15 a.m. from the Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington at 10 a.m. for a Memorial Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020