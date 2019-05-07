Thomas Durney 1931 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD/WHITESBORO - Thomas Durney, 87, of the Presbyterian Residential Community and formerly of the Mary Buck Apartments in Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Lutheran Home, Clinton, NY.

He was born on March 8, 1931, in Utica, a son of the late John and Alice (Nash) Durney. He resided for the last 20 years at the Mary Buck Apartments in Whitesboro, where he has many great friends.

He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro and a frequent guest of the Whitestown American Legion, where he loved to visit with his many friends.

Tom is survived by his sister-in-law, Kathleen Durney, of Whitesboro, and her son, Eric; also his care giver niece, Judy Scatko, and her husband, David, of Frankfort; and a nephew, John Hartman and his wife, Laurie, of New York Mills. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Durney, in 1985, and his best friend, Rachel Walrath, from Sydney, NY. Tom also has many nephews and nieces living all over the country.

The family wishes to sincerely acknowledge Senior Network Health and the PRC of New Hartford. They would like to especially acknowledge his friends, Kelli Pritchard, Nancy Cox-Marifioti and Sandra Raciti, for their many acts of kindness.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Durant on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. Interment will follow in Glenside Cemetery in New York Mills. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., in Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Whitestown American Legion in his memory.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019