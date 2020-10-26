Thomas E. Godfrey 1934 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Thomas E. Godfrey, age 85, of Whitesboro and formerly of Prospect, passed on October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his family by his side.
He was born on November 30, 1934, in Utica, a son of Arthur and Gertrude (Rosen) Godfrey. Thomas was educated at Utica Free Academy and shortly after graduating, enlisted in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. He served from '52-'54 as a Naval Seabee, then remained in the Navy Reserves until 1968.
On August 18, 1956, Thomas was united in marriage to Jeanne Rowlands, at Prospect United Methodist Church.
He worked as a furnace operator, at Special Metals Corporation from 1955 to 1981, then at Al Tech Specialty Steel Corporation, Albany, until his retirement in 1999, where he then returned to Whitesboro.
Thomas was a Free and Accepted Mason who served as Master of Remsen Lodge No. 677, during the late 1970's. He was a member of the Prospect Fire Department and driver for the Prospect Ambulance Corps. Thomas was also a member of the American Legion, Leon R. Roberts Post 161.
He enjoyed golfing, but loved nothing more than supporting his four boys through all of their athletic endeavors throughout their schooling, never once missing an event.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; his sons, David and Wendy, Greg and Patti, Stephen and Kimberly and Chris and Julie; his grandchildren, Matthew and Lanell Clark, Owen and Rachel Godfrey, Lisa and David Bondarenka, Ryan and Sara Godfrey, Andrew and Ruth Godfrey and CJ and his brother, Mark Godfrey; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents; and a sister Janice-Ann Bourland.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Cardiac Special Care Unit and especially to nurse Susan.
Due to current travel restrictions, services will be held at a time when the family can all gather together.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are in the care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
.