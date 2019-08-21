|
Thomas E. Kielbasinski 1944 - 2019
CANASTOTA - Thomas E. Kielbasinski, 75, passed away unexpectedly, following a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Healthcare Center, Utica.
He was born on January 19, 1944, in Utica, the son of Edward and Jessie Kielbasinski. Tom married Mary Pellerico, in Utica, on November 12, 1966. He worked in his family's business, Empire Tablet for many years, until it closed, then for National Pad and Paper in Syracuse. Currently, Tom helped in the family bakery, Gluten Free Epiphany, frosting every cookie and wrapping each item with precision and care.
Tom was an avid waterfowler and deer hunter as well as a fisherman on Oneida Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Canastota; his children, daughter, Patricia Kielbasinski, of Canastota; his son and wife, Thomas, Jr. and Julie; two granddaughters, Emily and Katie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Nancy Brodey.
The family would like to thank the 6th floor Staff, Palliative Care Team and Dr. Detraglia at St. Luke's Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion that was given to Tom during his stay there.
Cremation services will be handled by the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro, NY. Pursuant to Tom's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019