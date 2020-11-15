1/1
Thomas E. King
Thomas E. King 1931 - 2020
SHERBURNE - Thomas E. King, 89, of Granville Hill Rd., formerly of Cazenovia, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 8, 1931, in Gloversville, NY, a son of Harry I. and Mae Smith Scott King and received his education in local schools. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On February 5, 1950, her married Clara L. Stolt in Gloversville. She predeceased him on July 11, 2005. Tom pursued several occupations over his lifetime. He had worked for Viking Cleaning Service, Cazenovia, the Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia, the Village of Cazenovia and retired from the Cazenovia Central School District where he was a bus monitor and custodian. He had previously worked for Morgan-Badgeley Plumbing and Heating, Manlius, G.E., Schenectady and Mohawk Carpet Mills, Amsterdam.
Tom was a 48 year and life member of the Cazenovia Fire Department and a current member of the American Legion Post 88, Cazenovia.
Surviving are his children, Thomas W. King, of Sherburne, Jeannette Schroeder, of VA and Michael L. King, of Eaton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Paul King; sisters, Vola Samrov, Lila Maine and Lucy Dingman; and a brother, Harry I. King, Jr.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, there are no services or calling hours. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2020.
