Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Thomas E. Lehner Jr.

Thomas E. Lehner Jr. Obituary
Thomas E. Lehner, Jr. 1932 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Thomas E. Lehner, Jr., 87, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Thomas was born in Utica on April 30, 1932, a son of Thomas and Gladys (Ryan) Lehner, Sr. He was raised and educated locally and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Thomas married Joyce Burritt on September 20, 1952, a blessed union of 51 years until her death on July 3, 2003. For 43 years, until his retirement, he was employed with Bendix Corp. Throughout his life, Thomas enjoyed bowling, camping and was a huge Yankee fan.
Thomas is survived by his five children, Deborah Emerson and husband, James, of N. Utica, Gary Lehner and wife, Susan, of N. Utica, Denise Fortson and husband, Steven, of AL, Edward Lehner and wife, Sunna, of Brooklyn, NY, and Jason Lehner, of Utica. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren with two more expected, and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Miller.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Burial will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday from 4-7.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019
