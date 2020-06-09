Thomas E. McCracken 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/WHITESBORO - Thomas E. McCracken, 91, of New Hartford and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
Thomas was born on November 30, 1928, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Thomas H. McCracken and Thelma K. Williams.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Following cremation, interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.