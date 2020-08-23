1/1
Thomas Fitzpatrick
1937 - 2020
ORANGE PARK - Thomas C. Fitzpatrick, 83, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Orange Park, FL.
He was born on January 18, 1937, in Hamilton, NY, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. Thomas graduated from Hamilton High School and attended St. Lawrence University. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. His work history included working for Charter Oil, Safety Equipment and Jaxon Industrial.
He enjoyed golf, the Florida Gators' football games, ice cream and ice cream cake and was an avid Trump supporter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Ann Griffin.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Gloria Fitzpatrick; children, Audrey Campbell and Darin Fitzpatrick; sister, Joan Flynn; nephews, Jeffrey Flynn, Bill Flynn, Doug Flynn and Greg Griffin; nieces, Betsy Flynn-Williams and Kelly Griffin-Piron; cousin, Carol Peterson; friends, Jack McInerney, Bob Barnes, Keith Merkt and Bob Karpp; and a host of family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Interment, with Military Honors, will be held on October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home is serving the family, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
