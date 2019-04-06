|
Thomas G. Castano, Jr. 1922 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Thomas G. Castano, Jr., age 96, crossed over peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Sitrin Healthcare Center with those he loved the most in his heart.
Born in Utica on November 14, 1922, Thomas was the son of the late Thomas G., Sr. and Rosella (Santinello) Castano. Raised and educated locally, he attended Utica College. A member of the Greatest Generation and a proud veteran of the United States Air Corps, Tom honorably served his country from 1943-1946 during World War II stationed in the European and Asiatic-Pacific Theaters of Operation. On October 12, 1946 he married the former Mary Coriale with whom he shared 42 years and the blessing of two daughters prior to her passing on January 8, 1989. It was a traditional union and he was so grateful for her love.
Tom held a position with Frito Lay as a route and sales person. He later worked for the Wise Potato Chip Company for over 20 years, retiring in 1983. During the later part of his working life he became the owner and operator of Tom's Pizza Shells located on Albany Street. In 1990 Tom married Florence Julian and they shared a social and engaging relationship until her passing in 1995. Tom graced the dance floors of many area dance and banquet halls, and he was artful and elegant in his moves. He was a card player and participated in poker and bridge groups, and he was an avid golfer. Tom had an easygoing personality and was a sociable person, attributes that blessed him with many friendships. He upheld family traditions in his life, and he was an officer of the Red Band for many years. He was an active man until the age of 90; he loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Tom is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary A. and Stephen G. Dellerba Jr., and Deborah J. and David D. Dowd; he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David V. Roberts. He will be remembered by his grandchildren, Stephen G. Dellerba III and his wife Andrea D. Walden-Dellerba, Thomas C. and Erica Dellerba; and Kathryn and John McGrath; his great-grandchildren, Maya Dellerba, Luca Dellerba, and Michael McGrath; sister and brother-in-law, Lucy and Thomas J. Talerico; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, sister-in-law Shirley Castano, and at one time he shared a friendship with Roz Zimmerman. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert D. "Al" Castano, Pat and Stella Castano, Dominick Castano, Sylvester "Cy" and Antoinette "Tee" Castano; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Gildo "Gill" Pavan, Domenica "Toni" and Ned Roberts, and Eugenia "Joan" Curtis.
The family extends their appreciation to the staff of the Sitrin Healthcare Center especially Cedarbrook which offered an active environment and safe haven for Tom.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Thomas' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Military Honors conferred. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019