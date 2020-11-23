Thomas Gene Kleek 1954 - 2020
ROME - Our beloved father, Thomas Gene Kleek, was born August 2nd, 1954, passed away November 20th, 2020, at Rome Memorial Hospital with his wife, Patricia Kleek (Sears), by his side.
Thomas was the eldest child of Gene and Marilyn Kleek (Keyes), born and raised in Utica, NY. Tom attended UFA, graduating in 1973, before entering into the family business, Central Machine Services, where he worked as a machinist. Tom then continued his career as a machinist in several businesses in the Utica area. His career changed when the last company moved out of Utica. Thomas returned to school, attending MVCC, where he received his Associate's Degree. Tom worked in the respiratory department at Rome Memorial Hospital, where he fell in love with his wife, Patrica (Sears) Kleek. Tom and Patti joined in marriage on August 27th, 1999, in Westernville, NY.
Tom and Patti lived in Rome, NY, where his beautiful blended family enjoyed fishing and camping and every other weekend family dinners.
Tom leaves behind his wife, Patti, of 21 years; his daughters, Sandy Kleek and Sarah (Jose)Terranate from 1st marriage; daughter, Melissa Kleek, from his 2nd marriage; son, Dave (Jess) Katz; daughter, Michelle Katz; and grandchildren, Issac Kleek, Cortney Kleek, Frank Brough, Talia Terranate and Emma Katz. Tom also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Gerry Sears; sisters, Sue (Mike) Ferenti and Karen (Joe) Kelly; brothers-in-law, Tim (Carrie) Sears and Tom Palinski; as well as a slew of nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Marilyn; sister, Renee; and brothers, Mark and Paul.
Calling hours are on Saturday from 3-5 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hatford. Face masks are required for entry to funeral home. Social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. We ask for your patience as the number of people allowed in the funeral home at one time may be limited. A private service will be held for the family.
