Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Clark Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Clark Jr. Obituary
Thomas H. Clark, Jr. 1950 - 2020
EATON - Thomas H. Clark, Jr., 69, of Landon Rd., passed away, Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
He was born, November 8, 1950, in Oneida, a son of Thomas H., Sr. and Mary Walker Clark and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School and Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College. Tom's heart was in farming and the outdoors. He enjoyed being productive and constructing things. He liked using his computer to make calendars and note cards. He was a fan of the NY Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen.
Tom is survived by his mother, Mary; two sisters, Rachel (James) Winkler and Esther (James) Roberts; two daughters, Joanna (Joel) Sero and Jerri (Mark) Wagner; five grandchildren; one stepson; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his special friends, Brian and Joan Hill, Terry Wilcox and Glen Trush. He was predeceased by his dad, Thomas H. Clark, Sr.; a son, W. Ross Clark; stepson, Michael Liddle; and special friend, Linda Connor.
Due to current health concerns, NYS and CDC directives, a Memorial Service will be held at the West Eaton Baptist Church at a later date. Interment will be in the Eaton Village Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -