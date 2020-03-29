|
Thomas H. Clark, Jr. 1950 - 2020
EATON - Thomas H. Clark, Jr., 69, of Landon Rd., passed away, Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
He was born, November 8, 1950, in Oneida, a son of Thomas H., Sr. and Mary Walker Clark and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School and Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College. Tom's heart was in farming and the outdoors. He enjoyed being productive and constructing things. He liked using his computer to make calendars and note cards. He was a fan of the NY Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen.
Tom is survived by his mother, Mary; two sisters, Rachel (James) Winkler and Esther (James) Roberts; two daughters, Joanna (Joel) Sero and Jerri (Mark) Wagner; five grandchildren; one stepson; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his special friends, Brian and Joan Hill, Terry Wilcox and Glen Trush. He was predeceased by his dad, Thomas H. Clark, Sr.; a son, W. Ross Clark; stepson, Michael Liddle; and special friend, Linda Connor.
Due to current health concerns, NYS and CDC directives, a Memorial Service will be held at the West Eaton Baptist Church at a later date. Interment will be in the Eaton Village Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020