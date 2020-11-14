1/1
Thomas H. McCarthy
1953 - 2020
Thomas H. McCarthy
WEST HAVEN, CT/SAUQUOIT - Thomas McCarthy, age 67, of West Haven, CT and formerly of Sauquoit, NY, passed away on November 3rd, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his son, Patrick, by his side.
Born in Utica, NY, on January 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles and Betty (Barlow) McCarthy. Tom grew up in the Sauquoit area and attended Chadwicks Union Free School and State University of New York at Morrisville. After college, he began working at Howland Department store, locally, until he was promoted to assistant manager at their store in White Plains, NY.
In 1979, Tom turned his attention to the medical field and became state of Connecticut certified as an Emergency Medical Technician. Through Yale New Haven Hospital, he accomplished Paramedic Training program, CT Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) Course and Emergency Medical Services Instructor certifications. He was employed as an E.M.T. Paramedic Supervisor with the Connecticut Ambulance Service and later, as an Education Coordinator and E.M.T. Paramedic with New Haven Ambulance Service. He was also a member of the West Haven Fire Department.
Tom is survived by his son, Patrick (Tiffany); and granddaughter, Brielle. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia (Joseph) Terry and Judith Yovnello; and one brother, William (Esther) McCarthy. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and their families.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Sauquoit, NY.
There will be no public calling hours. Interment in Calvary Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
