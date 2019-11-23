Home

Thomas Houston Parnell 1926 - 2019
DUNEDIN, FL - Thomas Houston Parnell, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Born in Somerset, WI on March 12, 1926, one of 11 children of Albert and Gertrude Parnell, Tom had a full and loving life.
After serving as a gunner in the US Air Force during WWII, Tom graduated from St. Cloud University and the UW, Madison. He had a lifelong teaching and coaching career culminating at Colgate University in Hamilton. While at Colgate, Tom coached football, golf, was the Golf Pro at Seven Oaks Country Club and managed Colgate's Trainer Ski Hill. Upon retirement, Tom and Marilyn made their home in Dunedin, FL.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 65 years; 5 children; and 12 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Saint Anne's Church, Somerset, WI in July 2020.
With gratitude for their loving support, the family has designated Suncoast Hospice Foundation for memorial contributions. 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
