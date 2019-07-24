|
|
Thomas J. "Tom" Ciotti 1931 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Thomas J. "Tom" Ciotti, age 87, was reunited with his beloved wife on Monday, July 22, 2019 when he peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Rome on October 19, 1931, Thomas was the son of the late Virgilio and Theresa (Cotesta) Ciotti. Raised and educated in Rome, he attended Rome Free Academy. A veteran of the United States Army, Tom served his country with honor during the Korean War attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a proud member of the "history-making" 17th Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division that adopted the nickname "Buffalo" after the Regiment's Commanding Officer, Colonel William W. "Buffalo Bill" Quinn. While in Korea, Tom was awarded the Syngman Rhee Citation and at a later date he was the recipient of the coveted Ambassador for Peace Medal from the South Korean Embassy and the United States Army. He was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal for honorable active service as a member of the Armed Forces. The Good Lord brought him home, safe and sound. At a Valentine's Day dance, he met Genevieve A. D'Accurzio and on April 19, 1958 they exchanged their wedding vows. They shared in a real, loving and blessed marriage of 55 years prior to Genevieve's passing on July 6, 2013.
Tom was employed by Griffiss Air Force Base for 32 years. He started out in procurement, but during the last 20 years of his career he worked in Law Enforcement, retiring in 1986. He was a good provider for his family, an incredible father, and an involved Poppie. He was loyal on all levels of his life, as a patriot, patriarch, and practicing Catholic. Throughout his life, he was a story teller sharing his accumulated knowledge with all. He was a liberal thinker, blessed with an intelligent mind. He and Genevieve were proud parents of twin daughters, and they always shared the good and not-so-good events in their lives. The girls always sought their parents' approval, guidance and wisdom. One of Tom's passions was vacationing at Saratoga and Lake George with his wife and the twins, then as three couples, and then with the grandchildren in tow. He had wonderful times at the Saratoga Race Course watching the horses run. It was one of his favorite pastimes, and he was a good handicapper! At their home, the holidays were celebrated with hospitality, birthdays were made special, and the traditions that the girls hold in their hearts will always be cherished. Tom loved Italian music but was open to different genres. This diversity came from supporting his daughters' musical endeavors and theatrical productions. He was so proud when his granddaughter Jenna received her Masters degree in Childhood and Special Education, and when his grandson Thomas received his Juris Doctorate and was admitted to the New York State Bar Association. One would often hear Tom repeat the refrain "Razzle, Dazzle!" as words of encouragement, amazing love, and acknowledgement of their achievements.
Tom was an active member of an elite class of veterans in the Korean War Veterans Association. They were a prestigious group solely composed of "war" veterans. This is a last-man-standing organization which has no source of new members. Tom was a member of the National Association and also the Local Adirondack Chapter #60 in Saratoga County. He was the last man standing of the Korean War Veterans Association in the Mohawk Valley.
Tom was a parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. A devout Catholic he prayed the Rosary and participated in a prayer group at Brook Apartments.
Tom is survived by his twin daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ann "Mia" and Leon John DeBernardis Jr., and Teresa Ann "Teesee" and Paul Dunn; his grandchildren and their loves who were the joy of his life, Thomas John DeBernardis, Esq. and Gabrielle Bull, and Jenna Nicole Dunn and fiancé Ryan J. Dickey, Esq.; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Louis Fondario; and his brother, Anthony "Tony" Ciotti. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Albert Sr. "Mutz" and Shirley D'Accurzio. He also had the affection of his children's canine companions, Patsy and Anton, and several who have gone before him. He was predeceased by his brothers and sister-in-law, Sylvester Ciotti, and Gerard "Jerry" and Jane Ciotti; his sisters, Virginia "Gina" Fondario, and Margaret Dunkel; and his sister-in-law, Pat Ciotti.
The family extends their gratitude to Tom's primary physician, Dr. Naji El Khoury for his dedication; Dr. Fayez Chahfe for his medical assistance; the staff of the 2nd Floor Rehab Department of the Grand, especially Debbie Bruzzese-Jadhon/RN, Unit Manager/Supervisor for the compassionate care rendered to Tom during his stay.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to the Korean Veterans Association, Inc., 4 Patricia Lane, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Thomas' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred. Entombment and Committal prayers will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019