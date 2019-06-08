|
|
Thomas J. Clark 1941 - 2019
STREETSBORO, OHIO- Thomas J. Clark, 78, of Streetsboro, Ohio, and native of Norway, NY, passed away on June 2, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.
Mr. Clark was born on April 19, 1941, in Herkimer, a son of the late Jean and Dorothy (VanValkenburgh) Clark. He spent his childhood years on the family farm in Norway and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School. After school, he joined the National Guard. Tom was united in marriage with the former Joanne Czarnecki on August 30, 1963. His working career included employment at Remington Arms and as owner of Barto Hill Inn. After retirement, he kept himself busy at Furniture Weekend.
Through the years, Tommy enjoyed both racing and riding his snowmobiles, hunting and the outdoors, playing his favorite card games and tournaments of pitch, horseracing (having owned several race horses), gardening and his family. His sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors besides his wife, Joanne, include two daughters, Crystal (Jared) Zipprich, of Streetsboro, OH, and Brenda (Ken) Cook, of Ilion; eight grandchildren, Ty, Cami, Laken, Landry, Tanner, Kye, Kace and Sixx; one sister, Mary Oswald (Jim Finnigan), of Stratford; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, James and Jean "Jack" Clark; two sisters, Ann Canton and Rosalie Stack; and a grandson, Colton Zipprich.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, June 11th, from 5-8 pm.
In Tom's memory, please consider contributions to , as his father was a proud member of the Shriners. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019