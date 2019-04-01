|
Thomas J. "Tom" Morosco 1940 - 2019
UTICA - Thomas J. "Tom" Morosco, age 78, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, embraced by his loved ones who were at his side.
Born in Utica on October 10, 1940, Tom was the son of the late Bernard and Angela (Giovinazzo) Morosco. On July 14, 1962, he entered into marriage with the former Antoinetta "Annette" Creo and their union was blessed with four children. Annette passed away on April 16, 2018.
He attended T.R. Proctor High School and local colleges. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a Master Electrician and Inspector for 54 years, and founder of Independent Consolidated Inspection Services, Inc., in 1981. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament and St. Anthony/St. Agnes' parishes. He had a love of family gatherings, a passion for tending to his garden, and enjoyed recreational shooting.
Tom is survived by his children and their loves, Bernard Morosco and fiancee Lisa, Lisa Sassman and husband Mark, and Brian Morosco and wife Pamela. He was predeceased by his daughter, Angela (Morosco) Barnes, and survived by son-in-law, Brett Barnes; eight grandchildren: Thomas, Kayla and Abigayle Morosco, Mark and Michael Sassman, Nicholas Morosco, and Annie and Gino Barnes; his sister, Rosalie Parrotta, and brother, Benny Morosco; and in-laws, Lena Creo, Jenny Creo, and Gabriel and Liz Creo. He will be remembered by his niece, Adele Altieri, whom Tom and Annette thought of as another daughter, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends, especially Viola Montas, who loved and cared for Annette, and Martin Lopez whom he thought of as a brother. He was predeceased by numerous beloved family members.
The family is grateful to the entire staff of MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, especially the Intensive Care Unit for the outstanding care rendered.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will remain until all visitors have been seen. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Those wishing to honor Tom's memory may provide a donation to the Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at www.ucdevelopment.org. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with military honors conferred by the US Army. Entombment will take place in the private family mausoleum alongside his wife and daughter in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019