Thomas J. Trevisani 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Thomas J. Trevisani, age 76, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica on September 17, 1943, a son of the late Joseph "Butch" and MaryAnn Barreca Trevisani and was educated in local schools. On October 8, 1966, he was married to Lenora Ann Benedetto in Blessed Sacrament Church, a blessed union of 53 years.
Tom was a barber by trade and owned and operated the Classic Barber Shop for over 50 years until his retirement. Aside from that, he was also a softball umpire and basketball referee and was an avid sports fan. His vibrant personality was present and he always left a lasting impression.
The Barber Shop was a sanctuary for Tom and many people. There were friendships made there that would last a lifetime. Friends and customers would gather there for a haircut, or not. We would be remiss not to mention the exclusive lunch table, every day, at Daniele's "Jeffs".
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Lenora; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nicole and Steven Mauro, of GA and AnneMarie and Matthew LaBella, of Marcy; one son, Joseph Trevisani, of Utica; his cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Noelle and Tessa Mauro, Jailey and Paige Trevisani and Alivia LaBella; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela and Joseph Flo and MaryAnn and Anthony Vesnaver, all of FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Rose Benedetto; several nieces, nephews and many cousins; and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Yolanda and Leonard Benedetto.
The family would like to thank the medical professionals that have cared for Tom. We especially share gratitude for his Uncle Dr. Gino Trevisani.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12:00 Noon in Historic Old St. John's Church, Downtown Utica. The family will greet visitors, if they wish, after church services. In keeping with CDC regulations face masks, social distancing and church trace signing will be required. Visitors are asked to come to church early. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
