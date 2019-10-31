|
|
Thomas James Maloy, Sr. 1942 - 2019
CLINTON - Thomas James Maloy, Sr., 77, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Tom was born on July 5, 1942, to Rita (Martin) and Bernard Maloy, of Whitesboro. He was the eldest of three children and had special relationships with both of his sisters, Patricia Berghoff (Jon) and Jillene Rose (Wilton), who both predeceased him.
Tom and Bert first met as classmates at Whitesboro Central School, graduating together in 1960. He went on to join the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Fulton AS-11. He was honorably discharged in 1966. In that same year, Tom and Bert married and began their life together in Clinton, where they raised their family. In August of this summer, they celebrated 53 years together.
Tom made his career at Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, in New Hartford. At the time of his retirement in 1999, he served as a supervisor of Gas Operations. He maintained lifelong friendships with his colleagues and was a faithful member of the Gas Lighters Club and enjoyed the Wednesday breakfasts with coworkers right up until his passing.
Tom was involved in several service organizations, including the New Hartford Jaycees. Following in his father Bernard's footsteps, he regularly donated platelets at the New Hartford American Red Cross Center. He had many interests, including genealogy research and he enjoyed developing family trees for his family and friends. Tom was a voracious reader, loved the challenge of Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles and was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees and NASCAR.
Tom will be remembered for his easy-going, laid back personality, his sense of humor and loving generosity. He was a good man, a hard worker and a fair and loyal friend.
Tom is survived by his faithful wife, Alberta "Bert" Maloy, of New Hartford; their two sons, Thomas James Maloy, Jr. (Patra), of Severna Park, MD and their children, Ryan and Jack and Michael Matthew Maloy (Amy), of Rochester and their children, Chloe, Ella, Molly and David. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Munn and husband, the Hon. Daniel Kevin Lalor, of Catskill; brother-in-law, John Berghoff, of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service Inc., 35 College St., Clinton, NY, with Sister Maureen Denn officiating.
The Maloy Family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Tom's name to St. Jude's.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019