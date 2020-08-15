Thomas M. McCabe 1946 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Thomas M. "Tom" McCabe, 73, passed away with his loved ones by his side, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital of MVHS.
Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY, August 31, 1946, a son of the late Thomas and Maryann (McHale) McCabe. He was raised and educated in Utica and a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
On June 13, 1983, Tom was joined in marriage to the former Rosanne Collea. Tom and Rosanne have enjoyed over 37 loving years of marriage. Tom was employed as a machinist at Kelsey-Hayes for over 36 years.
Tom loved to travel. He and Roseanne have enjoyed many memorable trips and had many more planned for the future. He was an avid golfer, who loved to play with his West Utica Rainbow Group and was a member of the Glass Hills Country Club of Barneveld. He also was a member of the RPEA.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne; his daughter, Laura McCabe, of Utica; two step-sons, David Esford, of Syracuse and John Esford and his wife, Jill, of Whitesboro; beloved grandchildren, Isabella, Anthony, Giovanni and Tommy; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sheilah and George Gotie, of Westmorland and Valerie McCabe, of GA; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Neil and Edith Benjamin, of Scotia; and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William McCabe; and his in-laws, John and Beatrice Collea.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, with Rev. James Cesta, officiating. Relatives and friends may call Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. The church and funeral home are operating at limited capacity. All attendees must wear face masks, social distance and sign attendance sheets. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Arianna Giruzzi Lupo, of St. Elizabeth's Palliative Care and nurse, Vinessa Chapman, at St. Elizabeth's, for the care and compassion shown to Tom during his illness.
