Thomas M. Stack 1982 - 2020
FAIRFIELD – Thomas M. Stack, 37, of Davis Road, Little Falls, died unexpectedly on March 7, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.
Born on August 5, 1982 in Dunedin, FL, Thomas Matthew Stack was the son of Pamela (Taylor) Stack of Fairfield and the late Thomas J. Stack. He graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 2000 and furthered his education at both SUNY Oneonta and HCCC. After a brief employment in construction, he joined his father in the operation of T. Stack Tire. On August 8, 2015, Tommy was united in marriage with Jennifer R. McEvoy in Newport. Following the untimely passing of his father on February 18, 2017, Tommy continued his Dad's 25 year legacy of the well respected tire business.
As an active member of Salisbury Ridgerunners Snowmobile Club, Tommy formerly served as a trustee, vice-president and race director. Tommy was a giving and gentle soul who loved his family deeply. His children and Jenny were his whole world. He was the kind of father every child deserves and was the kind of man who made sure he told those around him that he loved them. He enjoyed the simplicity of life...a ride on the four wheeler or snowmobile with friends, good conversation around a bonfire, cooking on the grill, making his Nana Stack proud with his gardening skills, or catching a NASCAR race from the living room floor while the kids jumped on him like a daddy jungle gym. He was often found outside exploring and playing just like a big kid with the little kids. Tommy's smile and kindness were contagious. He would help anyone in need without hesitation and made all those around him feel like family. Every time you passed the T. Stack Tire truck on the road you knew he would be there with that big smile and a wave. Tommy took pride in continuing the business after the passing of his father, but did so each day with a broken heart. His family finds comfort knowing that he's back in the arms of his dad.
Survivors besides his wife, Jenny and mother, Pam, include four children, Trey, Alanna and twins, James and Jasper; one sister, Cheryl Stack, of Herkimer; nieces and nephew, Morgan, Brin and Chet Szeflinski; maternal grandmother, Reta Taylor, of Middleville; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charlene and Richard Moody; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special garage companion, Kitty Jack. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by grandparents, Arthur Taylor and Donald and Rosalie Stack; and brother in-law, Chet Szeflinski.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m.
Relatives and friends are also invited to a Celebration of Tommy's Life at the Salisbury Ridgerunners Club on Friday, March 13th starting at 1 p.m. In accordance with Tommy's wishes, cremation will take place with inurnment next to his father at Mountain View Memorial Garden in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions for the care of Tommy's four young children to Jenny McEvoy-Stack, 829 Davis Road, Little Falls, NY 13365. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020