Thomas Mayton Hryb 1950 - 2019
CLAYVILLE - Thomas Mayton Hryb, age 68, of Clayville, NY, passed away, peacefully at Winchester Hospital in Winchester, MA, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, with family and friends by his side.
He was born on November 23, 1950, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Peter and Christine Mayton Hryb. He was raised in Clayville and was a 1968 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. After high school, he furthered his education at Utica College.
On August 17, 1974, he was united in marriage with Carol Pumilio, at St. Agnes Church in Utica, a loving union of 37 years until her death on September 8, 2011.
Tom worked his entire professional career in the grocery industry. He spent 18 years as a store manager at area Chicago Market stores, then transitioned to a new role as head grocery buyer at Schiedelman's Wholesale in Utica, where he was employed for another 18 years before his retirement.
In his spare time, he enjoyed horse racing, swimming, golfing, antiquing and watching sports. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting his two sons and grandchildren in Boston and Long Island, NY.
Tom is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Christiana Hryb and their children, Olivia and Dominic and Matthew and Elena Hryb and their son, Benjamin; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Bonnie Hryb; his mother-in-law, Josephine Pumilio; his sister-in-law and her husband, Rosann and Bruce Bartholomew; his niece, Bailey Hryb; his nephews, Christopher Hryb and his wife, Courtney Hryb and Stephen Hryb and his wife, Amy Hryb; and a special friend who was a great help during Tom's illness, Patricia Circelli.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Hryb; and his father-in-law, Joseph Pumilio.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 9 from 4-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please consider donations in Tom's name to (). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019