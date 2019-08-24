|
Thomas Michael Gilfeather 1956 - 2019
UTICA - Thomas Michael Gilfeather, born September 30, 1956, in Moulin, France, passed away on July 30, 2019, in Utica, where he has lived for 60 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank R. Gilfeather and Marilyn L. Hervey (David); and brother, Kenneth G. Gilfeather. He is survived by brothers, Martin F. Gilfeather and Patrick J. Gilfeather (Arianne); and sisters, Lynn Hervey, Michele L. Summers (Ronald), Beth A. Blowers (Bob) and Sarah Hervey; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019