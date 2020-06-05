Thomas Michael Ingraham, Sr. 1940 - 2020

FRANKFORT - Thomas Michael Ingraham, Sr. 79, widower of Jacqueline A. Beridge-Foley, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

One of twelve children, he was born on September 24, 1940, in Herkimer, a son of the late Albert W. and Rose Tamburro. A US Army veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1961. In 1962, he married Jacqueline Beridge-Foley. She passed on August 28, 2004. For many years he was employed with Remington Arms, Ilion.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas, Daniel and Robert Ingraham; three daughters, Carol Ingraham, Dina Brochu and Norma Coffin; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brother; and two sisters. Besides his parents and his wife, Jacqueline, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral and committal service were private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.



