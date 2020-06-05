Thomas Michael Ingraham Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Michael Ingraham, Sr. 1940 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Thomas Michael Ingraham, Sr. 79, widower of Jacqueline A. Beridge-Foley, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
One of twelve children, he was born on September 24, 1940, in Herkimer, a son of the late Albert W. and Rose Tamburro. A US Army veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1961. In 1962, he married Jacqueline Beridge-Foley. She passed on August 28, 2004. For many years he was employed with Remington Arms, Ilion.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas, Daniel and Robert Ingraham; three daughters, Carol Ingraham, Dina Brochu and Norma Coffin; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brother; and two sisters. Besides his parents and his wife, Jacqueline, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral and committal service were private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved