|
|
Thomas P. Mann 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Thomas P. Mann, 81, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Thomas was born in Utica, on September 4, 1937, the son of Charles L. and Helen (Pierce) Mann and received his education at Utica Free Academy. Thomas honorably served in the US Navy. At on time, Thomas was employed with the Observer Dispatch, and more recently, with Lockhead Martin, until his retirement.
Mr. Mann is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joanne and George Crain and Linda and Gerald Guzski; a sister-in-law, Jean O'Neil; two dear friends and caregivers, Sharon Pimpinella and John Baccarini; and his canine companion, Chloe. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (O'Neil) Mann, on April 22, 1985.
In keeping with Thomas' wishes, service and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2019