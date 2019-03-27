|
|
Thomas P. McGuiggan 1961 - 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA - Thomas P. McGuiggan, 57, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Whitesboro, passed away, March 10, 2019.
Tom was born, May 30, 1961, in New Hartford, the son of Peter and Frances McGuiggan. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and Siena College and attended the University of San Diego. Tom was a financial planner, a career he tolerated at best. Sitting behind a desk was not in Tom's DNA.
After graduating from Siena, Tom, along with his best friend, Glenn Hogue, moved to California. Over the past 35 years, he built his West Coast family, consisting of loving relationships with Rebecca Blackburn, Elise Rohnow and numerous lifelong friends. His West Coast family brought him joy, love and song. Tom enjoyed walking on Mission Bay and gathering with friends to play guitars and watch sunset bonfires on the beach.
Tom kept in close contact with many friends from Siena and Whitesboro. Family and friends all shared the excitement when Tom visited New York to share his love of life, good food, music, golf, horses and games of chance. Two of Tom's favorite places were Hidden Valley Golf Course and Saratoga Horse Track. Music was a huge part of who Tom was and he never passed up a chance to enjoy a good music festival.
Tom's friendships stretched from the East coast to the West coast -too many to mention, none to ever be forgotten!
Tom was a fun loving, kind hearted guy that everyone loved. When Tom walked in a room, he lit it up with his smile, a twinkle in his eye and his sarcastic humor. His heart may have let him down, but it never let anyone else down.
Tom was predeceased by his father, Peter; He is survived by his beloved mother, Frances. He also leaves behind his brothers, Mike (Kelly), Tim (Jeanine); his sisters, Cathy, Mary and Sue (Joe) Timian. Tom brought joy and laughter to his nine nieces and nephews, who will miss their "Uncle Tom" immensely.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass in his honor on Saturday, March 30th, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, NY. Family will receive guests at a Celebration of Tom's Life, to be held at The Roselawn, New York Mills, immediately following interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation to Saratoga WarHorse (saratoga warhourse.org/donate), a non-for-profit agency benefiting veterans through the use of horses.
"...and when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me. Shine until tomorrow. Let it be." - John Lennon
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019