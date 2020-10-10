Thomas "Tom" P. Swift 1981 - 2020

CLINTON – Thomas "Tom" P. Swift, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Thomas was born September 22, 1981. He attended Sauquoit Schools, graduating in 1999. He then went on to Syracuse University and graduated in 2003. Tom was an avid sports fan of the NY Mets and Tennessee Titans. He played baseball throughout school and for Utica Legion Post 229 travel team and at college. Tom worked for Window Town of Utica, where he currently managed the Utica, Watertown, Binghamton and Albany offices. Tom will be deeply missed by all whose paths he crossed.

Tom leaves his son, Jared; his sisters, Tanya Swift and wife, Martha Isacco, of Sykesville, MD and Jolene Swift and Juan Reyes, of Rome. He also leaves his mother, Karen Swift, of Canastota and her friend, Ned Tudi; nephew, Kyle Peck; and his girlfriend, Amanda "Mandy" Machold, of NC; three uncles; many cousins; a nephew; a Goddaughter; and numerous friends, including special friends, Patrick Keenan, Dana Spaven and Dave Perkins. He also leaves his son's grandparents, Diana and Gary Spaven and their children, Todd, Gary, Jr., and Dana and her son, Zack; his son's step-sisters, Deonna and her child, Lee'Lani and Tiana. He was predeceased by his dad in 2000; the mother of his son, Tammi Livermore; both sets of grandparents; and several uncles.

All are invited to call Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 3 -6 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines.

Please consider donations to a trust fund for Jared Swift's education.

The family would like to thank everyone who shared and enjoyed Tom in their life.



