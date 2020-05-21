Thomas Richard Slusarczyk 1966 - 2020
TRENTON FALLS, NY - Thomas Richard Slusarczyk, of Trenton Falls, NY, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, with family by his side, after a courageous lifelong battle with kidney disease.
Tom was born on December 13, 1966, to the late Stanley and Eleanor Kozak Slusarczyk of Prospect, NY. Tom graduated from Holland Patent Central School, received a BS from Western Michigan University and his JD from Syracuse University College of Law. During his career, he was an Associate at the DLA Piper Law Firm, as well as in-house counsel at GE Healthcare Clinical Systems and Deutsche Bank. He was an attorney with Barclay Damon and of counsel at the Matt Law Firm, Utica, NY, at the time of his passing, where he concentrated on corporate and securities law, as well as serving as general counsel for publicly held companies. He was a member of the NYS Bar Association.
Tom was a historian of Trenton Falls and authored a book on historic paintings. He was a master restorer of old barns, an avid vintage snowmobiler, a proud Syracuse sports fan and greatly enjoyed hosting his friends for poker games. He was also a committee member for the Trenton Falls Arts Festival.
He is survived by his sister, Deborah (Paul) Carlson; and brothers, Dale Slusarczyk, David Slusarczyk and Tim (Amy) Slusarczyk; niece, Paige Slusarczyk; nephew, Aaron Slusarczyk; and aunt, Irene McDougal.
Burial will be at the Prospect Cemetery for family only. A Memorial Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Donations may be made to STAR Volunteer Ambulance, 915 Trenton Falls Road, Prospect, NY 13435 or the Barneveld Volunteer Fire Department, 8530 Old Poland Road, Barneveld, NY 13304 in Tom's memory.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is entrusted with the arrangements.
