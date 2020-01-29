|
Thomas S. "Tommy" DeSimone 1954 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Thomas S. "Tommy" DeSimone, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home with his wife and his canine companion Riley by his side.
Born in Utica on May 7, 1954, Thomas was the son of the late Samuel "Sam" and Josephine (Barbero) DeSimone. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1972 and attended SUNY Morrisville in the Food Service Administration program. On November 15, 1975 Tom married his high school sweetheart, Florence A. "Flo" Cardinale. His reliable character and resolute work ethic were magnets to Flo's idea of a perfectly matched partner for life. She was right. In 1986 they adopted Amanda. Their family was complete, and their joy was overwhelming. They shared 44 years as the loves of each other's lives.
Tommy's first position in his cooking career came with Fred Grimaldi, Jr. at Alfredo's Restaurant. Tommy had learned to cook at a young age and had the privilege of working alongside a host of legendary cooks and sous-chefs. An opportunity was presented to him in a partnership with his friend Dick Graniero to carry on Alfredo's steadfast tradition of excellence, and as it turned out, Tommy's love of his craft and passion for pleasing his patrons' palates could be tasted in every meal he plated! In time, Tommy joined forces with his brother Joe in renovating and redesigning the facility, and they became prime Banquet Specialists for Utica and the surrounding area. The Ballroom was an elegant and spectacular facility, and a wide variety of occasions were hosted with Tom's personal touches. He treated customers and co-workers as family,… and he was so respected. He humbly asked for their loyalty and he was complimented for his goodness; they were endorsements he earned during his years at this establishment. Tommy next took his talents to the Original Grimaldi's Restaurant, and at one time was the Food & Beverage Director at the Holiday Inn. Currently, and for over 10 years, he was the Manager and Maitre d' at Raspberries Café on Genesee Street. It would be remiss not to mention that Tom had a faithful following and fine associates who truly cared for him and became lifelong friends. And added to that recipe for success was the motto "Behind every good man is a good woman" — Flo was his best friend and motivator.
Tom's greatest grace was being a father, Amanda was daddy's little girl and there was nothing he would not have done for her. When she was a baby, he always braided her hair, painted her fingernails, and did things that toddlers thought were fun. He paraded her around with such pride, and they remained close to this very day. As she became an adult, they continued to enjoy each other's company partaking in daily activities and routines including hanging out in the pool and going out to lunch. He taught her to be adventurous, especially with food. Tommy kept an immaculate home, inside and out. His pool was a relaxing place, and his yard was impeccable. During Christmas time, his house was lit up like a mini "Trinkaus Manor". How he loved to decorate with accessories! The more unique the tree, the better,… and Flo was often the enabler!
Tom, along with Flo, found time to give back to the community when he served as a member of the American Diabetes Association where he volunteered, served on the Board of Directors, and was also a President of the local Utica Chapter; member of the local Mid York Chefs De Cuisine Association of America, and a volunteer for the Abraham House fundraisers. He respected his Catholic creed and attend mass regularly at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
In looking back at Tom's life, we know that he gave 110% in fulfilling his responsibilities. Friendships came easy to him, and he will be remembered by so many people, for so many reasons, including his unforgettable laugh.
Tommy is survived by his beloved wife, Flo; his cherished daughter, Amanda N. DeSimone and David Ashe; and his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph A. and JoAnn DeSimone. He also leaves his faithful Beige Poodle, Riley, who was his little boy. He will also be remembered by his nieces, Nicole J. Ebelhar, and Danielle C. and her husband Bennett Kinningham; great-nephew, Jacob; many cousins, including Jack Potenza and family, Mary Ann and Jim Corleto and family, Tom and Ruth Desimone, Peter and Mary Kay Capponi and family; lifelong friend, Emmett Martin, Jeff and his co-workers at Raspberries; and friends, Marsha and Chet Kukowski, Bart and Roberta Colwell, Carol and Tony Carzo, Jeff Franz, Sylvia and Dick Hough, and Roberto Portalatin. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sandy J. "Red" and Rose M. (Potenza) Cardinale; and his special friend, Robert P. "Bob" Mario.
The family is grateful to longtime physician, Dr. Sudershan Dang; Dr. William Lindsey and staff at Advanced Wound Care; and Dr. Steven Williams and staff of Mohawk Valley Retina; the personnel at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center/ER, ICU, 3C; and the UFD/Rescue Unit for their timely response and efforts.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will remain until all visitors have been seen. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Tommy's memory may make a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org/donate. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Tommy's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 11:30 from the funeral home and at 12:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by his long-time friend Rev. Joseph Salerno. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020