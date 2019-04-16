|
Thomas S. Graham 1954 - 2019
BLOSSVALE - Thomas S. Graham, 65, of Blossvale, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Born in Syracuse on February 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Frederick and Theresa Kowaleski Graham. He was a graduate of East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Tom was a master craftsman who specialized in chrome plating and polishing and was sought after because of his need for perfection. He was tough, smart, generous, hardworking, funny and absolutely fearless and lived by only his rules.
He loved to ride his Harley almost as much as he loved his sister and brother. He had many, many friends, but few like his loyal friend, Billy, who was by his side through it all.
He enjoyed cooking and gardening and got so much pleasure out of sharing it with those that he loved and cared about. His animals were his constant companions. He loved beautiful antiques and could take anything and turn it into a rare gem.
He is survived by a sister, Sheila Waldron and husband, Mark; a brother, Jack and sister-in-law, Linda Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019