Timothy E. Furner 1952 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Timothy E. Furner, 67, of Fayette St., Earlville, NY, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.
He was born on September 16, 1952, in Norwich, a son of the late Charles F. and Laura Tarbell Furner and was a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School. On July 3, 1975, he married Jean M. Quinn in Earlville. Tim was the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District until retiring.
He was a great carpenter and generous with his time, volunteering at the First Baptist Church, Earlville Food Cupboard and Bargin Basket Thrift Shop, as well as lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Tim loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing. Spending time at camp in Osceola and loving the peacefulness and sound of the Fall Brook were among his favorite past times.
Tim was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Earlville, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the Earlville Conservation Club.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jean; his children, Melissa and Mohamed Imoudrg, of FL, Brian and Trudy Furner, Heather and Michael Phillips, Amanda and Randy Mullin, all of Earlville, Tim and Emily Furner, of Deansboro; a sister, Marcia Parker, of Earlville; a brother, Charles Furner, of Earlville; thirteen grandchildren, Gizem, Cody, Evan, Quinn, Ethan, Megan, Joey, Aubrey, Ayden, Olivia, Jacob, Brennan and Riley Jean; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Linda Wyman, Peggy Zeidner and Maris Furner; brothers, David C. "Mike" Furner, Lauraence F. Furner and Alan "Pat" Furner; and a brother-in-law, William Parker.
Friends were invited to call at the First Baptist Church, 9 West Main St., Earlville, on Friday, July 17, 2020 immediately followed by a Memorial Service and interment in the Earlville Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 127, Earlville, NY 13332.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
