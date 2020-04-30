Timothy Joseph "Tim" Reilly 1949 - 2020

GARDEN RIDGE - Timothy Joseph Reilly, 70, of Garden Ridge, TX, passed away on April 23, 2020, after a battle with leukemia.

Born in 1949 to Thomas and Mary (Kessler) Reilly in Utica, NY, he received an accounting degree from Syracuse University. Following graduation, he joined the Army, becoming a decorated member of the 101st Airborne Division.

After his discharge from the Army, he obtained his MBA from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, TN. He was hired by the Internal Revenue Service, Nashville, TN and began his career as a revenue agent. He passed the CPA exam and went into management. As a manager, he enjoyed mentoring and encouraging others to succeed. He served on a task force to create a nationwide fraud division, helping create the guidelines. He became the Fraud Manager for the Southeast United States.

The IRS also played a role in his personal life; he was introduced to Janice, the love of his life, by a fellow IRS employee. When they married in a romantic, old-fashioned ceremony, he not only gained a wife who adored him, he gained two young sons who thought the world of him.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and seeing the world with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Drew Simpson; and a sister, Marguerite Costello.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Janice; daughter, Jennifer Reilly; son, Scott (Alison) Simpson; sister, Eileen (Robert) Sunderlin; and four grandchildren. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Hugo and Lenora Hemme; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Jonathan Hemme; and sister-in-law, Judy Perry.

Tim will be laid to rest next to his son, Drew, in Memorial Gardens, Springfield, TN in a private ceremony.



