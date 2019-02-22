|
|
Timothy M. Noga 1952 - 2019
REMSEN - Timothy M. Noga, 66, passed away on February 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife; two sons; four grandchildren; an extended family and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a time to be announced by the family.
Those wishing to do so, may make a donation to the at .
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019