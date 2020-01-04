|
Timothy R. Panko 1943 - 2019
GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Timothy R. Panko, age 76, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019 in his Green Valley, AZ, home, residing most of his life in Upstate NY.
A Celebration of Life is dedicated to his online FaceBook Page, Timothy R. Panko, where family encourage all to post memories and pictures to build a legacy for Tim's family to cherish.
Please, in lieu of flowers, Tim would have preferred donations to your "local" veterans associations, animal shelters or Down Syndrome (use Amazon Smile) in honor of nephew, Maximilian.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020