Timothy Ulinski 1946 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mr. Timothy Ulinski, 74, of Schuyler, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Timothy was born in Utica, on June 2, 1946, the son of Joseph and Nellie (Romaine) Ulinski. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Fee Academy. Timothy was a US Navy veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam War. Timothy was married to Marguerite Shipman Ulinski. At one time, he was employed with Allan & Cory in New Hartford, later with Dodge Graphics and most recently with Northeast printing in Stuart, FL. Timothy enjoyed bowling, golf and was a big Syracuse fan and NY Yankees fan. He was also a member of American Legion Utica Post 229, N. Utica and was of the Catholic faith. Timothy was extremely proud of his son, Charles and all of his accomplishments, especially of him being the owner of his own business, CU Plumbing.
Mr. Ulinski is survived by one son, Charles Ulinski and Madeline Rayes, of Rome; six cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Breanna, Timmy, Alisia, Charles, Jr., and Chuckie; one sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Rick Reckert, of St. Augustine, FL; and one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Sharon Ulinski, of Port St. Lucy, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date when circumstances permit.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.