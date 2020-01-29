|
Toffe M. "Chip" Hadity, II 1960 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Toffe M. "Chip" Hadity, II, 59, of New Hartford, died suddenly, January 27, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born, July 8, 1960, in Utica, son of Gail F. Hadity Macner and the late Dr. Toffe M. Hadity. He received his Associate's Degree in Radio/TV from Herkimer County Community College and his Business Degree from SUNY IT. He was employed at various area schools in the IT Departments.
Chip had the most contagious smile and the most unbelievable laugh, commonly referred to as the "Chip laugh", always lighting up the room no matter where he was.
He was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, Utica and its choir, holding other titles throughout the church, as well. He was also a member of the Utica Elks Lodge BPOE # 33 where he proudly served as Chaplain.
Chip was an avid sports enthusiast. You could find him rooting for his beloved Mets, Dolphins, Rangers, Knicks, Liverpool FC and Syracuse University teams. He especially enjoyed golf and soccer. Chip always loved getting a round of golf in anywhere he could, whether it was a quick 9 or joyous 18. He was a soccer coach and referee for several years. Chip also loved going to Utica College hockey games and Utica City FC games, where he was a season ticket holder of both teams.
He is survived by his children, Shaun Hadity (Nicole Ciaccia) and Sarah Hadity (Cameron Mansfield); his wife, Elinor Hadity; his mother, Gail Macner, of Florida; his granddaughter, Ava Hadity; his brothers, John Hadity, of NYC and Michael Hadity, of FL; nephew, Joshua Hadity; niece, Alexandria (Lexi) Hadity; a stepsister, Stacey Scotti, of Sauquoit; a stepbrother, Marc Scotti, of Rochester, NY; the Hobika Cousins, the Rider/Rech Cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Toffe; stepmother, Joyce Hadity; and cousin, Eric Rider.
The funeral will be on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Grace Church, Genesee and Elizabeth Streets, Utica, with the Rev. Christine Williams-Belt, Rector, officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours are on Friday from 4-7 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Grace Church, 6 Elizabeth Street, Utica, NY 13501.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020