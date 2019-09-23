|
Tonia J. Wilson 1975 - 2019
STEUBEN - Tonia J. Wilson, 44, wife of Clifford, passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Tonia was born on April 9, 1975 in Utica, a daughter of Robert and Eve Zurek Chrystie.
She is survived by her husband, Cliff; two sons, Michael A. Wilson and Matthew R. Wilson, both at home; her parents, Robert Chrystie and Eve Zurek, both of Utica; her father and mother-in-law, Harry (Sue) Wilson, Steuben; siblings, Ron Zurek, Tina (Peter) Domiano, Kristine, Faye, Diane, Sandra, Robert and Timothy Chrystie; her brother-in-law, Robert (Heather) Wilson and their son, R.J.; several cousins, nieces and nephews including, Deondra Moore and Marrissa Chrystie, whom she had a special relationship with; along with many cherished friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville. Interment will follow in Steuben Cemetery, Town of Steuben. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to her family to establish educational funds for her children.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019