Tony "Bart" Bartolotti, Jr. 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Tony "Bart" Bartolotti, Jr., age 92, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community of NY after a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on June 21, 1928, Tony was the son of the late Anthony J., Sr. and Jessie (Squillace) Bartolotti. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended Chauncy Hall in Waltham, Massachusetts, a college preparatory school for MIT.
On July 23, 1955 he married the former Joan Conde with whom he shared 64 years in a marriage blessed with a bond of trust and love between them. She was the love of his life. His beloved Joan passed away on May 5, 2019. Tony lived for their children and they admired his paternal guidance and unconditional devotion.
Tony, (known to his professional colleagues as "Bart") was a construction project manager who oversaw all phases and processes of commercial construction with the greatest concern throughout his career. He was involved in the development of many large commercial, industrial, and notable construction sites. For many years he had been an intricate part of any management team with which he was affiliated; he was the "quintessential ethical man". His old school integrity and honesty were the hallmark of his trade. Meticulous and detailed, he performed each job with perfection in mind. His vocation was paramount and his quest for knowledge prevailed into his later years. In 1965 he was granted a New York State Certificate to instruct those interested in his craft at local area schools. Bart was a member of the Carpenters Union and respected those who were under his tutelage.
He approached every phase of his life with the same inimitable virtues of his working life: honesty and integrity. He had a keen sense of knowing the imperfections of a project, and strived to make them right. Every time, it turned out picture perfect, to a tee! The motto he embraced was "If you're not going to do it 110%, don't do it at all". He also had a humorous side that he shared with his family and friends. As a patriarch, he was an advocate of proactive parenting, tough but fair. He was extremely loving, and his children and grandchildren could always depend upon him. He was strict, but it was an attribute his children appreciated as they matured. He advised them to follow through on their convictions and if you believe in it, fight for it. He supported his daughter and son's activities and cheered them on to the conclusion of each venture; the grandkids got to share all their events with Popi, and they were so proud he championed their efforts.
Tony took pleasure in listening to music, and among his favorites were the Orchestral arrangements of The Mantovani Orchestra, Jerry Vale, the patriotic song "The Stars and Stripes Forever", and the words and meaning of "Let There be Peace on Earth". In his younger years, each Autumn would bring the anticipation of mushrooming after the first frost. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed mastering the sport and passing it down to his boys. The St. Lawrence, Sandy Pond, and Black River were his favorite spots to drop a line. Tony was a creature of habit when it came to his love of food, never skipping breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Tony practiced his Catholic creed as a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. He had a strong spirituality and recited the Rosary regularly. He had trust in the Lord and always taught his loved ones to have patience and persistence in all their endeavors. He would always make it a point to take the high road, and to express his unconditional love for his family. He was a fine example of a great family man.
Tony is survived by his children and their loves, Barbara Falatico-Brodock, John and Donna Bartolotti, and Tony and Debbie Bartolotti. He loved each of his children for their own unique ways. He leaves his grandchildren, Daniel Falatico; Jenna, and Rachel Bartolotti; AJ, and Nick Bartolotti; and the memory of his infant grandson Gabriel Joseph Bartolotti (1993). He also leaves his sister-in-law, Doreen Conde; nieces and nephews, Nancy J. Ciancaglini, Jim and Carrie Ciancaglini and the late Lori Ciancaglini; Lori and Doug Eccelston, Anne Conde and the late Joseph "Joey" Conde; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; lifelong friends, Tom Mahar, and the late Les Klein. He was predeceased by his sister, Santa Bartolotti who passed away in childhood; sister and brother-in-law, Josephine A. "Josie" and Angelo Ciancaglini; in-laws, Joseph C. Sr. and Libra (Perin) Conde; brother-in-law, Joseph Conde; and special aunt and uncle, Victor and Congetta "Connie" (Squillace) Ciccarelli.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Masonic Care Community of NY/Monticello Household and would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Charge Nurse, Barb DiGeorgio, and Charge Nurse Amanda Harrell, as well as the many outstanding caregivers who were dedicated to Tony's wellbeing. Special thanks to Dr. Florin Olteanu, aka "Dr. O" for his compassion and medical expertise. The family cannot express enough gratitude for their presence during this difficult time and they will never be forgotten.
Tony's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Upon conclusion of Mass, Tony's children will share personal reflections of their Dad, followed by visitation. The family will remain until all have been seen. Social distancing, registration for contact tracing, and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Tony's memory may make a contribution to the Masonic Care Community of NY online at www.masonichomeny.org/ways-to-support/donations/
or the Ziyara Shriners of Utica and/or Ziyara Shriners Patient Transportation Fund online at https://ziyarashriners.com/product/donation
. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Tony's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
.