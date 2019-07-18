Home

Tremaine McArthur
Tremaine J. McArthur 1932 - 2019
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY - Tremaine J. McArthur, of Campbellsville, son of the late Earl McArthur and Helen Rowlands McArthur, was born, January 22, 1932, in Remsen, New York. He died at 10:40 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Campbellsville, at the age of 87.
Tremaine was a retired US Government civilian employee at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a member of the Hathaway Masonic Lodge #869 where he was past Master and Secretary.
He united in marriage to Judith Hammon, November 15, 1958.
Besides his wife, Judith H. McArthur, he is survived by one son and one daughter, Andrew J. McArthur, of New York and Dr. Lisa R. McArthur, of Campbellsville. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Albert John Hammon and Jan Hammon, of Florida. He was preceded in death by a brother, Heber McArthur.
Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Minister Larry "Fella" Wilson. Burial in Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, New York.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Floyd United Methodist Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 18 to July 19, 2019
