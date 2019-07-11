|
|
Tyler Robert Bangs 1991 - 2019
NORTH BAY, NY - Tyler Robert Bangs, 27, of North Bay, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on September 6, 1991 in New Hartford, NY, a son of Frederick and June Montross Bangs. Tyler was a 2009 graduate of Camden Central School. Upon graduation, Tyler began pursuing his love of the culinary arts from pizza to his current position as a chef at the Five Corners Café, Old Forge, NY. His passion and pride were displayed in every dish he created; every position, in every kitchen, he worked in Tyler saw as a learning experience and an opportunity to perfect his craft. Tyler really hit his stride with his positions at Motus and the Five Corners Café. Tyler drew influence from Anthony Bourdain and read his books with the same passion he displayed in his chef's life. Tyler's other passions in life were music, snowboarding, boating, golf and tie-dye. Equally important to Tyler were his love for family and friends. In Tyler's life, a stranger was simply a friend he hadn't met yet. Literally, everyone that met Tyler called him friend.
Tyler was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He leaves behind his parents, Frederick and June Montross Bangs; his brother and sister-in-law, Kyle Bangs and Melissa McNeil; his nephews, Wyatt and Owen, who brought him boundless love and joy; his grandmothers, Felicia Montross and Nancy Bangs; aunts and uncles, John and Jennifer DiMambro, Ben and Lisa Gasser, Kevin Montross and Marjorie Montross; along with special cousins, Leah, Jennifer and Kyle D. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Robert J. Montross and Frederick E. Bangs, who Tyler counted as great influences in his life.
We will especially miss his goofy grin, his infectious laugh, his many jokes, stories and love.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday from St. Mary's Church, Verona Beach, NY, under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Private interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery, North Bay, NY. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8:00 p.m. from the funeral home, 109 Main Street.
In Tyler's memory, memorial contributions may be made to a in lieu of flowers.
Send a message of condolence at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019