Valeriy Drozd 1964 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Valeriy Drozd, 55, of Frankfort, passed away, unexpectedly in his home and joined his son in Heaven, December 2, 2019.
He was born, November 25, 1964, in the Ukriane.
Valeriy loved his job as a truck driver for American Star Transport. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He was a great father and friend.
He was predeceased by his son, Dimtry Drozd, in 2015. Valeriy is survived by his former wife, Olga; his mother-in-law, Nadezhda Gurmsza; a brother-in-law, Andriy Gurmza; a sister-in-law, Valentina Savitshaya; a niece and nephews, Sergey Savitsky, Olena Stout and Maksyu Gurmaza and their families. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Valeriy and Tamara.
Calling hours are Thursday (today) from 4-6 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court @ York Streets, Utica, during which time a service will be held. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Monday, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019