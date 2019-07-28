|
Vanessa Elizabeth Caretti 1987 - 2019
HAMILTON - Vanessa Elizabeth Caretti, 32, of the Chenango Valley Mobile Home Park in Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019.
She was born on March 20, 1987, the first day of spring, to Jerome C. Caretti and Claudia (MacNeill) Caretti. She attended Morrisville Central School from kindergarten through her graduation in 2007. She went on to get an Associate's Degree in Individual Studies at Morrisville College, where she graduated in 2007. In the years following, she made a living as a prep and line cook at various establishments in Hamilton, a profession she very much enjoyed. She was also a member of the Mohawk Valley Frasers Bagpipe Band for seven years as a flourishing tenor drummer along with her mother, aunt and grandparents.
Vanessa was one of a kind, a truly (and literally) colorful character! She lived life with intensity on her own terms and never backed down from her fierce convictions. She brought life and laughter wherever she went. If you knew her, you loved her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We offer our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support we have received! Vanessa is survived by her parents, "Jay" and Claudia Caretti, of Morrisville; and a brother, Ryan Caretti and his wife, Jami (Hilts), and their son, Desmond, of Bouckville. Also surviving are her grandmother, Elizabeth MacNeill, of Homer, NY; her aunt, Billie MacNeill, of Homer; her uncle, Allen, of Ithaca; her aunt, Mary, and uncle, Preston, of Chicago, IL; her aunt, Monica, and uncle, Ray Ambroziak, of Medina, OH; her aunt, Lucy, and uncle, Gary, of Chesterland, OH; many cousins; her very dear companion, James-Austin Fleckenstein, of Madison; and beloved dog, Zoey, also survive her.
There was a private burial service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.
She was a great lover of animals and if you wish, you can honor her memory by making a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
