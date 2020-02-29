|
|
Mrs. Vera S. Brindisi 1930 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Vera (Simons) Brindisi, 89, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford, with dear friends by her side.
Vera was born in Port Jervis, NY, on June 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Grover and Gladys (Palmer) Simons. She was raised and attended schools in Twin Lakes, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, she attended Westchester State College and Syracuse University, with degrees in Piano Performance and Music Education. Upon completion of college, Vera moved to New York City to continue her piano studies. While in New York, she became accompanist and alto singer for a trio called "Three Little Words" and toured throughout New York.
While performing in Utica, NY, in 1951, she met the love of her life, Enrico "Murph" Brindisi. Three months later, they were married. Vera and Murph had two wonderful children, Staria Brindisi and Steven"Ricky" Brindisi.
From 1960, until her retirement in 1985, Vera taught music in the Utica Public Schools. Vera never stopped striving to improve her skills in classical piano. She studied locally with dear friend, Vivian Slater. She also taught private piano lessons in her home to students who became her lifelong friends. Vera was a proud member of the Utica B Sharp Musical Club since 1953. In her 67 years with the organization, she served in many capacities, including President. Vera performed solo classical recitals at Munson Williams Proctor Institute many times and accompanied countless singers and instrumentalists. For more than 15 years, Vera also served as a Trustee of The Chamber Music Society of Utica. Vera was a member of The Etude Club and accompanied the Utica College Choir under the direction of JoElyn Wakefield-Wright, including their European Tours. Vera was Musical Director and accompanist for numerous local theatrical productions, including the M. Proctor Theater Guild, Players of Utica, Ruckus Productions and a myriad of cabarets. She was a recipient of the M. Proctor Theatre Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Vera was predeceased by her husband and children. She is survived by beloved friends, students and colleagues. Special students who cherished her talent, passion for music and friendship were Evelyn Cossey, Lilia Cossey, Brooke Crocilla, and Alyssa O'Toole. Other cherished friends include JoElyn Wakefield-Wright, Danny Trudell, Diana Williams, Pat Bobrow, Peter Loftus; and feline companion, Pookie.
Special thanks to Gabby and the staff at the Faxton Dialysis Center and also to the staff of the Birch Wing at the Presbyterian Home.
A private burial was held at Forest Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of Life Concert for Vera is planned for the spring.
Those wishing to continue Vera's lifetime philanthropy for the advancement and education of area musicians may donate in her name to B Sharp Musical Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Arlene Iagnocco, Treasurer, 4996 Henderson Street, Whitesboro, NY 13492 or The Chamber Music Society of Utica at CMSU, PO Box 8149, Utica, NY 13505.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020