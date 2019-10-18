|
Verna L. (Packman) Boor 1926 - 2019
KAYUTA LAKE, NY - Mrs. Verna L. (Packman) Boor, age 92, of Utica, and formerly of Kayuta Lake (Alder Creek), passed away, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New Hartford.
She was born in Akron, NY, on October 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Orin and Lois (Cummings) Packman. Verna was raised and received her primary education in Akron, NY. She relocated, along with her family, to Camden, NY, where she graduated from Camden High School. On August 11, 1980, Verna was united in marriage with John Boor; Mr. Boor passed away on March 23, 2002 after more than 21 years of marriage.
Verna held a position as a Personnel Manager for the F.W. Woolworth Company until her retirement in 1988.
Verna had a great passion and respect for the outdoors and nature. She loved to take walks around the lake with her dogs, fish, camp and garden. She and her husband, John, enjoyed flying through the Adirondacks on their seaplane from their home on Kayuta Lake. Verna had a great skill with her crafts; she quilted and knit many special items for her friends and family. She became one with the animals around her home and they would approach her as soon as they heard her voice. Over the years, she was a member of the Quiet Birds, the Snow Country Quilt Guild and various garden clubs. Verna's favorite times were spent with her family and many special friends all of whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Noreen Taubert, of Rome; two daughters and a son-in-law, Diane Testa, of Utica and Debra and David Slagel, of Rome; her grandchildren, Rebecca and Donald Ingersoll, of FL, John and Heidi Taubert, of Holland Patent, Jennifer Testa, of Saratoga Springs, Eric Taubert and his fiancée, Mary Kay Calogero, of Canastota and Mark and Sharyn Testa, of Utica; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica, Johnny, Thomas, Lyndzey, Gavin, Tristan and Anthony; and also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; her dear friend, Edward "Ted" Moran; and many special friends at Kayuta Lake.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqui Schmidt; brother, Willard Packman; son-in-law, Rick Testa; and daughter-in-law, Louise Taubert.
In keeping with Verna's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral and Celebration of Life on Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, at 12:00 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee Street, Utica. The family will receive visitors in church at the conclusion of services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Utica, NY.
The compassionate care and guidance displayed by Dr. Nicholas A. Qandah and his exceptional team, throughout Verna's illness is to be commended; his availability to assist her and her family in any way, has eased the stress and taken the confusion out of many difficult decisions that were needed. The concern displayed by the nurses and aides of Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care and rehabilitation center, especially the ICU, was of much comfort to Verna's family.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions in Verna's memory to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019