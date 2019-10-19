Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Byrnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes Obituary
Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes 1922 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes, 97, a lifelong resident of West Winfield, passed away, October 17, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, with friends by her side.
She was born, February 24, 1922, in Utica, a daughter of the late Edward and Julia (Mitchell) Byrnes. Veronica was a graduate of West Winfield Central School in 1939 and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1942. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield.
Surviving are her good friends, Warren and Miriam Marriott, of West Winfield and their children, Kevin Marriott and Sue, of Middleville, Lorie and Edward Backus, of Mohawk, Donna and Dominick Tofolo, of Cassville and Denise Brown, of West Winfield, Julia Marriott and Kevin Marriott, Jr., Edward, II and April Backus (Edward, III and William), Bradley Backus, Michael Backus, Kourtney Bullis, Kristen Combs, Kathleen Brown and Todd Brown. Also surviving are dear friends, Sandy Riesel, of Poland and her daughter, Christine Dibble, of Frankfort; and many cousins.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., West Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Joseph the Worker Church or the West Winfield Ambulance Fund.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.