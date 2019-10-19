|
|
Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes 1922 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Veronica (Bonnie) Byrnes, 97, a lifelong resident of West Winfield, passed away, October 17, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, with friends by her side.
She was born, February 24, 1922, in Utica, a daughter of the late Edward and Julia (Mitchell) Byrnes. Veronica was a graduate of West Winfield Central School in 1939 and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1942. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield.
Surviving are her good friends, Warren and Miriam Marriott, of West Winfield and their children, Kevin Marriott and Sue, of Middleville, Lorie and Edward Backus, of Mohawk, Donna and Dominick Tofolo, of Cassville and Denise Brown, of West Winfield, Julia Marriott and Kevin Marriott, Jr., Edward, II and April Backus (Edward, III and William), Bradley Backus, Michael Backus, Kourtney Bullis, Kristen Combs, Kathleen Brown and Todd Brown. Also surviving are dear friends, Sandy Riesel, of Poland and her daughter, Christine Dibble, of Frankfort; and many cousins.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., West Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Joseph the Worker Church or the West Winfield Ambulance Fund.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019