Veronica Lynn Sappah
Veronica Lynn Sappah 1969 - 2020
Loving Mother
BOONVILLE - Veronica Lynn Sappah passed away in her sleep at her residence, on September 3, 2020.
She was born on June 27, 1969, in Westwood, NJ. She spent the first few months of her life in Gulfport, MS, where her father was stationed at the Sea Bee base. She survived the devastation of Hurricane Camille, at the tender age of three months. Veronica's early years were spent in Park Ridge, NJ. She moved to Boonville in 1980, where she attended Boonville Middle School and Adirondack High School. As a teenager, she was very fond of music and often visited her friend, George Capron, at Adirondack Music. She enjoyed the Beatles, but loved Duran Duran most of all. Veronica was a free spirit and had the ability to judge a person's character within a few minutes. She loved animals, especially cats. She loved all cats.
Veronica is survived by her son, Nicholas Sappah, Oriskany; her mother and step-father, Linda and John Hennessey, Boonville; her father and step-mother, Charles and Gail Sappah, Park Ridge, NJ; a very special friend, Karen Witzigman Gardener, Boonville, whom she loved as a sister; step-sisters, Dona Hennessey Carhart, Minoa and Cary Hennessey, Oswego; and a step-brother, Rob and Kathy Hennessey, Boonville. Also surviving are uncles, aunts, many cousins and her numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ruth and Wallace Flint; her paternal grandparents, Alfred and Mary Sappah; one uncle, Robert Berger; and one aunt, Eileen Berger Celauro.
Our family wishes to express special thanks to Karen Gardener, for all of her kindness, love and caring shown to Veronica through the years. Go with God, Monk, fly free!
Relatives and friends are invited to memorial visitation hours on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
