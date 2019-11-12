|
|
Vesta L. Wielgosz Owner/Operator of Gone Loco Trains and Crafts
MARCY – Vesta "Ann" L. Wielgosz, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Ann was born in Richford, NY, the daughter of Roy and Edith Sibley. She attended Sauquoit High School. On March 3, 1962, Ann married Richard Wielgosz in North Carolina. She was employed with Mohawk Containers before taking time to raise her family. When the children were grown, Ann and Richard opened "Gone Loco Trains and Crafts" on the corner of Lincoln Ave and Oswego Street. They also took their trains and crafts on the road for many years.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Wielgosz, Marcy; children, Alan S. (Lori) Wielgosz, Holland Patent, Jan R. (Doreen Thompson) Wielgosz, FL, Richard V. Wielgosz, Marcy and Joseph (Debbie) Raniero, WA; grandchildren, Alana, Ernie, Brittany (Jason), Kyle, Lisa and Mark; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Doris Delmenico, Vera Snyder, Sylvia Liberato, Roy Sibley and Robert Sibley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Family will receive guests following the Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Stanislaus & St. Casimir Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Ann's (Vesta's) name to MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Wielgosz family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care and compassion shown Ann (Vesta) during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019