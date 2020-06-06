Vicki L. Anderson 1951 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Vicki Anderson, 68, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long illness.
Vicki was born on August 19, 1951, to the late Robert and Josephine (Turzanski) Rosinski. She was married to Robert Anderson in 1971. Together they created a beautiful family. The most important people in her life were her husband, children and cherished granddaughter. No one was a stranger in the Anderson house. Vicki welcomed everyone with food, shelter and good advice.
Vicki graduated from Kirkland College. She worked in the Utica City School System until her retirement in 2012. She became the kind of teacher that children never forget. Her classroom became a safe haven for 40 years of students as well as student teachers who were always able to find jobs as a result of her excellent mentorship. The close friendships she developed with her colleagues became a cornerstone of her life.
Vicki saw the best in people. She was intelligent, kind and generous to a fault. Her determination to help others often caused her to put the needs of others before her own. She maintained daily contact with the people she loved. If you were lucky enough to know Vicki, your life was immeasurably enriched.
Vicki loved reading, polka music, Old Forge and Florida. She shared many happy travels with her family and friends. Her encyclopedic knowledge of Disney was unmatched. Vicki embodied the sunshine she so loved.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Bob; three sons, Rob, of Syracuse, Steven, of Whitesboro and Mark, of Rochester; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Alex Sesto, of London, UK; a granddaughter, Perla Sesto; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Roberta and Craig Choinka and Barb and Joe Benincasa; nieces and nephews, Heather and Pete Laub, Shannon and Chris Rosato, Adam Raymonda and Bob Raymonda; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Murphy. Vicki is also survived by numerous dear friends, including, Mary, Sissy, Peggy and Joyce.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Vicki's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.