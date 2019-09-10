|
Vicki S. Holmes 1969 - 2019
ORISKANY - Vicki S. Holmes, 50, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center following a long battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).
She was born on August 15, 1969, in Utica, a daughter of Alvin and Vivian (White) Mayo. She was a 1987 graduate of Whitesboro Central School and she continued her education at MVCC in Utica where she earned her degree in Data Processing in 1991. She also received a degree in 2004 from Tompkins Cortland Community College in Paralegal Studies.
On May 3, 2003 at St. John the Baptist Church in Rome, she was united in marriage to Edward Holmes, II, a blessed union of over 16 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Vicki was most recently employed as a paralegal/legal assistant at Saunders Kahler, LLP and spent many years with Petrone & Petrone, PC. She was also a member of the Capital District Paralegal Association. She was employed at one time with AFSA Data Corp. in Utica.
Vicki was a devout member of the Rome First United Methodist Church, where she served on the board of trustees, volunteered as a Christian education instructor and for the vacation bible school. She was very instrumental in helping the church receive its status as a historical site. She also volunteered for many years with Hospice & Palliative Care at the Siegenthaler Center. She was also a Boilermaker volunteer and a former Mary Kay consultant.
Vicki was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She loved her two feline companions "Sassy" & "Chip" who were always by her side. She enjoyed reading especially Stephen King novels, taking walks and yoga.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Holmes, II, of Oriskany; a son, Stephen Sheppard, Jr., of Scranton, PA; her father, Rev. Alvin Mayo, of Scranton, PA; a sister, Michelle Hillenkamp and her husband, John, of Cypress, TX; a step-son, Travis Holmes, of Rome; her mother-in-law, Theresa Holmes, of Rome; a sister-in-law, Bridgette and her husband, Michael, of Saratoga Springs; her nephews, Mason Burt and Miles Burt, of TX; a niece, Aria Burt, of TX; and her beloved feline companions, "Sassy" & "Chip". She was predeceased by her mother, Vivian Mayo, in 2015; father-in-law, Edward Holmes, in 2009; and her cat "Bobbie", in 2019.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice & Palliative Care, especially the staff at the Siegenthaler Center, for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Vicki during her illness. The family wishes to also gratefully acknowledge Vicki's special friends, Tammy Precheur and Lesa Blades, for their many acts of kindness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the Rome First United Methodist Church, 400 N George St. in Rome, with Pastor Brian Lothridge officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Rome. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd. New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Rome First United Methodist Church, 400 N. George St., Rome, NY 13440 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019